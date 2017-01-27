Driver slams into Opa-locka business, flees on foot

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is reeling after, police said, a driver smashed through his front wall and took off, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured cleanup efforts at Hollymatic Sales, located along Burlington Street, in Opa-locka, hours after, the owner said, the inside of the store was reduced to rubble.

The owner, Gale Mann, said he’s lucky he wasn’t working in his office at the time. “The car came through the cement wall, went all the way through my office, to the inner wall, so had I been there, I wouldn’t be here talking to you,” he said.

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash, leaving behind a passenger and a child. They are both OK.

