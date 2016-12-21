Driver reunited with cop, good Samaritan who rescued him

(WSVN) - A driver was reunited, Wednesday, with the police officer and good Samaritan who rescued him from his burning car last week.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Handras’ body camera from last Tuesday night shows the car in flames. Then an explosion is heard.

Just moments before, Pedro Ruiz had dragged the driver, Robert Smith, from the flames. Smith was on fire and didn’t have a pulse.

Ruiz and Handras performed CPR on Smith to save his life.

“This is what the country needs to see, is acts like this, ’cause this is what good Samaritans and the police is all about,” Smith said, Wednesday.

Handras was driving north on Interstate 95, exiting at Sample Road, when the commotion began.

Handras, driving onto the exit ramp. was waved off the road by Ruiz. They broke out two windows of the flaming car before dragging Smith out.

“I don’t know how else to describe it, but it was like the movies, where you pull the guy out of the car and the car engulfs in flames,” Handras said.

Smith doesn’t remember how he crashed, but he knows Ruiz and Handras are the only reasons he’s alive.

“They risked their lives,” Smith said. “They could’ve died alongside of me, and I’m just very grateful.”

“As far as me feeling like a hero, no,” Ruiz said. “No, I’m just glad that — I’m glad to be alive. I don’t know about you, but I’m glad to be alive.”

