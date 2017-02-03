Driver plunges into Pembroke Pines canal after 3-vehicle accident

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver is shaken but uninjured after, police said, she and two other motorists were involved in an accident in Pembroke Pines, causing her car to plunge into a canal, Friday evening.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, a driver making a left-hand turn at the intersection of Taft Street and University Drive violated the right of way of the two other drivers, who were heading westbound on Taft, at around 5:50 p.m.

Officials said the traffic violation caused one of the victims, who was driving a Hyundai, to collide with a rail near the canal. The other victim, who was driving a white sedan, then hit the same rail, sending her into the canal.

An employee at a nearby car wash told 7News he and other good Samaritans ran over to help the woman who ended up in the water. Witnesses described her as being in her 30s.

Witnesses said the driver of the submerged car was able to crawl out of the vehicle and walk to the edge of the canal. Good Samaritans then helped her out of the canal.

Officials said two of the drivers were transported to an area hospital as a precaution, but they said no one sustained any major injuries.

There were no other passengers inside all three cars involved.

Police shut down the roadway near the scene of the accident and redirected traffic.

The daughter of the woman driving the Hyundai told 7News the vehicle was hit on three sides. She added that her mother was taken to Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

