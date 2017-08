KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive ended with the car submerged under water in Key Biscayne.

According to police, the driver somehow lost control in Crandon Park Marina in Key Biscayne, Monday morning.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene as divers surrounded the submerged vehicle.

The driver was the only person in the car and made it out OK.

