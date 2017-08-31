Driver OK after Coral Gables trolley catches fire

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames engulfed a trolley in Coral Gables, Thursday evening, according to officials.

A 7News viewer submitted a video of the burning trolley near Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Mendoza Avenue.

Coral Gables trolley caught fire at Ponce/Mendoza. No passengers on board and no injuries. Fire contained. Avoid area. — City of Coral Gables (@CityCoralGables) August 31, 2017

Officials said the vehicle caught fire at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said only the driver was on board at the time. He was not hurt.

Crews were able to contain the fire. Officials said trolley sustained severe damage to the back.

