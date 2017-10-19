Driver OK after car struck by Tri-Rail train

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train, Thursday morning, which shut down parts of Pembroke Road.

7Skyforce HD was over the scene where a four-door sedan was severely damaged on its passenger side, but the driver was seen OK and walking near the car.

Hollywood Police confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The train service has been shut down temporarily as officials work to clear the scene.

Traffic has also been shut down near Pembroke Road west of I-95, where the train tracks are located.

