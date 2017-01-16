Driver of stolen truck dies in Miami rollover wreck

MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a truck that, police said, was stolen died after colliding with two other cars in Miami.

7’s Skyforce HD hovered over the scene of the rollover wreck near State Road 112 and 17th Avenue, Monday.

According to officials, the driver crashed into two cars while exiting the highway. That’s when the driver hit an additional car before smashing into a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

One the vehicles that was crashed into had a family inside, including a 4-year-old boy. He was left dangling from his car seat, but was not injured in the crash.

Residents in the area said that accidents have happened on this road prior to Monday. “A group of kids were killed on this same road, exiting here, speeding,” said resident Kathy Tyson. “Something needs to be done now. It’s not fair to the community.”

The driver who was in the car with the family inside was transported to the hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

