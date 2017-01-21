Driver in stolen SUV leads police on Miami Gardens chase, takes off running

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed in on the driver of a stolen SUV in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, Saturday evening.

Skyforce HD began flying above the bronze colored Honda CR-V in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue. The motorist was seen running stop signs and cutting through front yards as he attempted to get away from the police cruisers.

Just before 6:15 p.m., police followed the driver into a crowded parking lot, located in the area of Northwest 187th Drive and Seventh Avenue, and blocked the vehicle. The driver then got out of the SUV and took off running.

Moments later, he was seen hopping over fences and sprinting by dumbfounded area residents.

As of 7 p.m., police have not said whether or not the subject has been apprehended.

