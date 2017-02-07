Driver knocks parked car into NW Miami-Dade convenience store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver struck a car parked outside a convenience store in Northwest Miami-Dade, causing that vehicle to crash into the business, Tuesday night.

According to a store employee, the motorist hit the parked vehicle outside the store located on Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 9:30 p.m.

The force from the impact knocked the parked car hood deep into the convenience store.

The driver who caused the crash took, off leaving behind extensive damage.

No one was hurt.

