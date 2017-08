One person was killed after, officials said, they lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a Miami-Dade Transit bus, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami Police, the crash took place in the area of Northwest 49th Avenue and Flagler Street in Miami.

No other injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area of W. Flagler St. between 48-51 Ave. We are investigating a traffic fatality. pic.twitter.com/zkhkm5Jvyt — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 20, 2017

Police urged drivers to avoid West Flagler Street between 48th and 51st avenues.

