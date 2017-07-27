Driver involved in deadly New Year’s crash returns to court

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver involved in a deadly crash had to return to court.

Isaias Medina appeared before a judge, Thursday, and was granted house arrest after he was jailed for vehicular manslaughter.

Investigators said the 19-year-old was speeding when he crashed his Porsche into a tree on Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne on New Year’s Day 2016.

The accident killed his backseat passenger, 18-year-old Daniela San Miguel.

