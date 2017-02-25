Driver injured after car smashes into NW Miami-Dade business

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver was taken to the hospital after, officials said, he came crashing into a business in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The vehicle punched a large hole in the side of the building, located on Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 65th Street.

Good Samaritan Demetric McAll heard the crash and rushed over to help before fire rescue crews arrived at the scene. “When I first ran up to the car, [the driver] was saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ so I flipped him over on his stomach and called the paramedics for him,” he said,

Paramedics transported the injured motorist to the hospital in unknown condition.

A tow truck later removed the car.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

