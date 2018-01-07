FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, a car and a train collided in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the crash took place in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue.

Crews took a photo of the mangled front end of the victim’s vehicle next to the train tracks.

Paramedics took the driver to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

