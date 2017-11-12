NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who was caught on camera bailing from his SUV seconds before it slammed into a parked car in North Miami, Sunday morning.

Surveillance video captured the motorist getting out of his black Jeep Cherokee moments before it crashed into a sedan off West Dixie Highway, along 139th Street.

The footage shows the driver getting back on the Jeep and taking off, narrowly avoiding the owner of the parked car as he fled. That person was not hurt.

The parked vehicle sustained some damage to the rear.

Police remain on the lookout for the runaway driver. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

