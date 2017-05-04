Driver in Miramar officer hit-and-run surrenders to police

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a Miramar police officer has turned himself in.

Police said Roman Senda struck an officer, Friday night, with his motorcycle.

The officer was responding to reports of a reckless driver on a motorcycle. Police then reportedly found Senda, who wasn’t on the bike. Senda then got onto the bike and crashed it into the officer.

The officer was hospitalized but has since been released.

