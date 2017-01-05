Driver in fatal hit-and-run faces new charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faces new charges after a hit-and-run he is accused of committing turned fatal.

Nineteen-year-old Alkiva Douglas was on his bike headed south on Powerline Road when, police said, he was hit by Philip Varsam, on New Years Day.

Douglas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died from those injuries on Thursday morning.

According to police, Varsam was driving a white Lexus. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

