Driver identified in fatal West Miami-Dade car crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a stolen police cruiser who died after crashing into another vehicle owned by an Atlanta Braves infielder has been identified.

According to police, the driver was identified, Tuesday morning, as 28-year-old Vincent Foreman. Police said he was behind the wheel of the Miami-Dade cruiser before he died after crashing into another SUV, Saturday afternoon.

Foreman was driving eastbound on Coral Way when he lost control and T-boned Atlanta Braves infielder Sean John Rodriguez’s vehicle. Rodriguez, 31, his wife and two young children were inside the black Chevy Suburban near Southwest 99th Street and Coral Way when the collision occurred.

Cell phone video showed the fiery aftermath where Foreman eventually died following the crash.

Police said on Saturday that the Braves infielder suffered minor injuries, which will reportedly not impact his upcoming season.

Rodriguez’s children were in serious but stable condition, officials said.

