NORTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — A volunteer emergency medical technician came to the rescue of a driver after, officials said, his car caught fire along Interstate 95, in North Miami-Dade, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the blaze sparked along the northbound lanes between Miami Gardens Drive and Ives Dairy Road, at around 4:15 p.m.

A 7News viewer who works as a volunteer EMT said he saw the car owner grabbing two propane tanks out of the back of the vehicle to prevent a bigger fire. In the process, the EMT said, the motorist had cut up his hands.

The volunteer EMT pulled over and treated the car owner as firefighters showed up to put the flames out. He also recorded video of crews extinguishing the fire.

7Skyforce HD captured the car’s charred remains on the side of the road.

Everybody is expected to be OK.

