NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted the driver of a pickup truck to the hospital after, officials said, he slammed into a building at Miami Dade College North Campus, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene along Northwest 119th Street and 32nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, just before 3 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took photographs showing the vehicle against the wall of the building.

Officials said the driver was briefly trapped in the wreckage. Crews were eventually able to remove him.

His injuries were severe enough that he had to be airlifted to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

