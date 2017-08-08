Driver hospitalized after large tree branch falls on car in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida driver experienced tree trouble after a big branch crashed on top of his car in Brickell.

A large part of the tree in Brickell fell on top of a moving car, injuring the person inside, just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Crews could be seen cleaning up the mess shortly after.

The Honda was driving in the northbound lanes of South Miami Avenue, but when the driver reached Southwest 19th Road, the large branch fell on top of the car.

The driver was transported to the hospital and his brother arrived on the scene just minutes later.

“He called me from the scene. He said, ‘Hey, a tree fell on my car. I’m bleeding from my arm. I’m OK,'” said the victim’s brother, Anthony Soto. “He seemed pretty out of it, but I guess his adrenaline must have been pumping.”

He said that his brother Eric may have a broken arm.

The roadway in the area is currently closed as crews continue to clean up the area.

