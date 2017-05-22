Driver hospitalized after hitting tree on SR 826

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a vehicle who hit a tree while on the Palmetto Expressway has been hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of State Road 826, near Northwest 47th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Monday, at around 5 p.m.

According to MDFR, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle after hitting a tree.

The 27-year-old victim was extricated and has since been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

