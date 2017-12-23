Driver hospitalized after fiery crash on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, officials said, her vehicle crashed and caught fire on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in North Miami, early Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the victim’s car hit another vehicle on the Northwest 125th Street exit ramp, then smashed through a guardrail.

“It was just crazy to see it coming from one side of the highway, all the way over, and then knocked down all those poles,” said witness Mark Edwards. “Yeah, she hit that wall pretty hard.”

The force of the impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

The driver of the burning car managed to get out. She was taken away by paramedics in unknown condition.

