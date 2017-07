MIAMI (WSVN) - Paramedics took a driver to the hospital after he crashed into an office supply retail store in Miami, Friday.

The victim’s sedan was left crumpled after it slammed into the Staples along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 21st Street.

The driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.