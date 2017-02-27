Driver hospitalized after crashing into Hialeah house

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car had to be towed away after a driver smashed his car into a Hialeah home.

Hialeah police and fire rescue responded to the scene of the crash, along Palm Avenue and West 42nd Street, Monday morning.

The 31-year-old driver was airlifted to the trauma center with a head injury.

The driver’s vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, has some damage and was towed from the scene.

