MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into the side of a home in Miami, Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Northwest Sixth Street and 36th Court.

Police said two cars were involved, and one of them ended up crashing into the side of the home.

The car’s driver was taken to a hospital.

The homeowner was not hurt.

