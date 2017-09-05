Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Margate home

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews arrived to a Margate home, Tuesday afternoon, to find a car inside the house.

According to Margate Fire Rescue, a car went completely into a home near East River Drive just before 1 p.m.

“I just heard the engine before I saw the car. Then when I looked, he just looked like he just wasn’t with it, and just, I mean barely. He was picking up speed as he was going by,” said witness Anthony Oprea. The car sped through Northwest 15th Street.

“He was in excess of 100 miles per hour, easy,” said Oprea.

“The vehicle left the roadway. At some point might have went airborne — we’re still investigating — but went through the middle of the home,” said Sgt. Al Banatte of the Margate Police Department.

The driver went over grass and through trees before he crashed into the house. The driver was soon airlifted to a hospital.

“I asked him if he was having a heart attack or a seizure, and there was no response,” said Oprea.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. The owner had left moments before it happened.

Officials said the house suffered significant damage, but have yet to confirm the condition of the driver or what caused him to drive through the home.

