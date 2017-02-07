Driver flees after crashing car into Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver who, they said, crashed their car into a Pompano Beach home, Tuesday afternoon.

The car left a large hole in one of the walls of the house located on Northwest 23rd Terrace, near Ninth Street.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they’re looking for the driver who took off running.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

