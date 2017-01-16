Driver faces judge after crashing into Palm Beach cellphone store

A woman accused of intentionally crashing her car into a South Florida cellphone store, last week, faced a judge on Monday.

Police charged 25-year-old Shinobia Wright with aggravated battery, burglary and reckless driving.

Cellphone video captured Wright plowing her SUV into a T-Mobile near Wellington, last week.

Once inside, police said, she smashed display cases and tried attacking an employee because the store refused to fix her broken iPhone the day before.

The incident caused more than $30,000 in damage, police said.

