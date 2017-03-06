Driver ends up atop classic Corvette outside Orlando-area Wal-Mart

NEAR ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — An out-of-control Central Florida driver gave new meaning to the term “double parking” when she ended up on top of a classic Corvette, according to reports.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, shows the aftermath of the parking disaster that took place outside a Wal-Mart near Orlando, Thursday.

According to reports, the driver of a Ford sedan realized too late she was heading toward the parked vintage sports car, and when she tried to brake, she hit the accelerator instead.

The bizarre incident caused significant damage to Corvette.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.