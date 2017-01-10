Driver dies after crashing into SW Miami-Dade school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who crashed into a school in Southwest Miami-Dade died after the car caught fire.

The deadly wreck occurred at a school along Southwest 125th Street and Sunset Drive, late Monday night.

The impact of the crash caused the car to catch fire, which trapped and killed the driver inside.

That vehicle and building was left badly damaged after the fatal collision.

