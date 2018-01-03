Driver dead after crash sends truck into canal in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after a crash sent his pickup truck into a canal in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said a two car collision resulted in a pickup truck going into the canal, located off Taft Street and Northwest 88th Terrace.

One person was in the truck at the time.

The driver of the truck was pulled out of the canal. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The other driver was not seriously injured.

