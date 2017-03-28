Driver crashes stolen BMW with drugs inside, killing 1

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who was involved in a deadly car crash is also accused of using stolen credit cards.

According to Miami Police, 35-year-old Nicholas Castelao stole a BMW which he crashed after colliding with another car in the area of Southwest 17th Street and 25th Avenue in Miami, Sunday afternoon.

That crash killed one person.

Police said Castelao also had other people’s credit cards in his wallet, as well as drugs inside small baggies within the stolen vehicle.

Castelao is one of six people who were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the wreck.

He is facing charges of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

