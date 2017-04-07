Driver crashes into SW Miami-Dade home after medical emergency

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade after suffering a medical emergency.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located near Southwest 117th Avenue and 43rd Terrace.

The passenger said the driver passed out from a medical issue, causing the collision.

No injuries were reported, but the driver’s condition is not currently known.

