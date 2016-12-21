Driver crashes into Miami Lakes house

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver slammed into a house in a South Florida neighborhood.

The car crashed into the house after smashing into a parked car, near Miami Lakes Drive and Palmetto Palm Avenue, Wednesday afternoon, at around 2 p.m.

The homeowner said he feels lucky that no one inside his house was hurt.

“The worst part is my daughter is always playing around by the window and out here on her scooter,” said the homeowner, Edward Paez. “Thank God she wasn’t here at this time of the day.”

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said she will be charged with reckless driving.

