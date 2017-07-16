MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver is facing a serious charge after, police said, he fled from the scene of a crash in Miami Beach that claimed the life of a woman, early Sunday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, 31-year-old Angel Cuesta struck the victim in the area of 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

Poilce were dispatched to the scene of the crash at around 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

A silver Chevy Cruze believed to be the vehicle involved was later located at a condominium along Indian Creek Drive.

Police initially questioned Cuesta as a person of interest, but on Sunday afternoon, they charged him with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

