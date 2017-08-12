A Central Florida man is demanding justice, nearly one month after, he said, a driver intentionally ran him over in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel, leaving him with serious injuries.

Graphic video shows the moment Anthony Cruz was struck by a white car, July 19. “I just want justice. This guy almost killed me and took my life,” he said.

Cruz, 29, described the incident as an act of road rage. He said he turned into the parking lot of the restaurant, located at 5400 W. Irlo Bronson Highway, at around 5:30 p.m., when he accidentally pulled in front of the driver’s white Nissan Versa.

“Next thing you know, I park and I see him right behind me again, so I’m thinking he’s gonna back into a parking spot,” said Cruz.

The footage shows the Versa approaching Cruz, then blocking him in. It was at this moment when, Cruz said, things took a terrifying turn.

“I proceed to exit the vehicle, took about two steps, maybe, from the door handle, and he proceeded to floor his vehicle right at me,” he said.

The video captures the sedan running over Cruz. “From there I went under the tires, and he proceeded to run me over, drag me about 10 to 15 feet,” he said.

The driver of the Versa then fled the scene.

Cruz was on the ground for more than three minutes before a passer-by heard his cries. Moments later, another person came over and ran inside the restaurant for help.

Cruz has had three surgeries for a punctured lung and nine broken ribs. Fighting through the daily pain of recovery, he said he just wants the driver caught.

“At the end of the day, it’s scary to know that there’s people out there that can actually do this kind of stuff and get away with it sometimes,” he said.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue searching for the driver of the white Versa.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.