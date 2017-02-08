Driver knocks parked car into convenience store, drives off

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video released Wednesday shows an empty car barreling into a Northwest Miami-Dade convenience store, Tuesday night, after another car struck it.

A motorist hit the parked car around 9:30 p.m., according to witnesses and police, then drove away in an unknown direction. The impact knocked the parked car partially into the convenience store on Northwest 111th Street, but didn’t injure anyone inside.

“All I know is, I was coming out of the building and my car was going in,” said Felicia Billips, the owner of the car that was knocked inside.

Billips said one of the customers inside the store then jumped into the car.

“Somebody came in behind my car, that was parked behind my car and it was like a little kid like a teenager or something like that,” said Billips. “The owner of the car was right behind me in the line and he told the person to move over and he jumped in and then they drove off. Where’s the sense of responsibility?”

Billips said her car is her only way to travel around, including to work.

“I worked really, really hard, and that’s my way of going to work, and now, I have no way of going,” she said., “My car is what gets me around between stores and everything. It gets me to church, it gets me wherever I need to go.”

The front window of the store remains boarded up Wednesday night. Inside the store, employees still had plenty to clean up.

Miami-Dade Police are still looking for the driver of the car.

If you have any information about the driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

