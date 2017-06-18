WATSON ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A hybrid car went overboard after, officials said, the driver accidentally backed it into the water near Jungle Island, Sunday.

Officials said the motorist somehow backed his 2010 Toyota Prius into the water at the Watson Island Marina, located at 1050 MacArthur Causeway.

The vehicle was completely submerged. A heavy-duty tow truck was called to pull the car out of the water.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.