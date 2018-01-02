Driver arrested in hit-and-run case that killed 13-year-old boy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested a young man in connection to a hit and run that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Jumpp after he turned himself in, Sunday.

According to police, 13-year-old Zagwe St. Dic and another young boy were riding their bikes on Northwest 19th Street when they were struck near 33rd Avenue. Both boys were rushed to the hospital where Zagwe later died.

The other boy remains in critical condition.

Police said Jumpp was behind the wheel of the car and did not stop after the accident. Instead, he went to his mother’s house in Lauderhill and called 911.

Police said Jumpp told them that initially, he did not know what to do, and went to his mother to pray. He then turned himself in.

Broward County school board member Dr. Rosalind Osgood personally knew Zagwe, and she said his family’s life will never be the same.

“I would remember him as a very quiet kid who loves school, loved football,” said Osgood. “He was a part of our middle school football program and loved his school, so for him to be riding his bicycle with another student and to be hit and killed, it’s really tragic for the family.”

Jumpp has been released on bond.

