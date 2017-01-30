Driver arrested after South Beach police chase ends in crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a driver in Miami Beach after, officials said, he led officers on a chase that ended in a crash, Sunday evening.

According to Miami Beach Police, the motorist was behind the wheel of a stolen car when officers conducted a felony traffic stop at Fifth Street and Ocean Drive, at around 5:20 p.m. He then fled northbound on Ocean Drive toward Sixth Street and turned westbound.

Shortly after, investigators said, the driver struck a transit bus and another car near Seventh Street and Washington Avenue. Police said the suspect took off on foot, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with minor injuries.

