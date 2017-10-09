Driver airlifted after crashing into tree in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital, Monday morning, after crashing into a tree in Miami Lakes.

7skyforce HD was over the scene just before 7 a.m., where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash, located along New Barn Road and Northwest 67th Avenue. Officials eventually requested an air rescue chopper.

The driver was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. Officials have yet to confirm what cause the crash.

Traffic along Northwest 67th Avenue and New Barn Road heading southbound has been shutdown due to the crash.

