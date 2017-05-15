Driver accused of running down cyclists turns himself in

MIAMI (WSVN) - The person accused of running down cyclists in Southwest Miami-Dade has turned himself in.

Police said the man drove his car into a group of 10 cyclists, about two weeks ago.

Witnesses said he sideswiped them in the bicycle lane before taking off, leaving one cyclist with a broken hand.

The accused driver turned himself in at a police sub-station in Palmetto Bay.

