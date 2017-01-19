Driver accused of injuring South Florida principal while intoxicated faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman accused of driving while intoxicated and nearly killing a beloved high school principal made a court appearance, Thursday.

Fifty-one-year-old Marilyn Aguilera has now been officially charged with driving under the influence in a crash that caused serious injury. This is an additional charge after being previously charged with driving under the influence.

Investigators said Aguilera’s blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit when she crashed her SUV through a fence at a West Miami-Dade park, in April of 2016. She trapped South Dade Senior High School principal Javier Perez beneath her car.

Perez had to have both of his legs amputated but has stayed strong and is making a remarkable recovery.

Aguilera is currently under house arrest.

