Driver accused of fatal-wrong way wreck to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of a deadly wrong way wreck on Interstate 95 that killed a daughter and left a son wheelchair bound is expected to find out his fate in court.

Several family members and friends of the Criales were in court Friday and made emotional pleas to the judge for justice.

Twenty-three-year-old Carmen Criales was killed in that head-on crash and her brother, Bryan, is now in a wheelchair and is unable to speak due to injuries from the crash back in December 2015.

The defendant, 24-year-old Franklin Chavez, had to listen to the multiple statements from the victims’ loved ones.

“I didn’t have a word to call my brother and tell him my niece was dead,” said the victim’s uncle. “I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to her.”

Chavez now faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious injury.

According to investigators, Chavez was driving south in the northbound lanes along I-95 when he crashed into the Criales family’s vehicle.

On Friday, the family and the victim’s co-workers asked for justice to be done.

“I know that placing the guilty defendant in jail won’t bring Carmen back or make my fiancé talk again or walk or live a normal life, but I do seek justice for all of them,” said Bryan’s fiancée.

“Life is so precious. In an instant, our beautiful Carmen was gone,” said a family friend.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.