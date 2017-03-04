Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been injured after a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said someone in a Toyota Camry opened fire in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood near 25th Avenue and 65th Street.

The bullets hit two people: a 66-year-old woman who was getting her mail and an 18-year-old.

Both were rushed to the hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

