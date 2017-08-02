HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A drag race in Hollywood came to a crashing end after one of the cars collided with a concrete pole and several cars in front of a home.

“It’s like a war zone,” said Mike Major. Major was visibly upset after five of the seven cars in his front yard had to be towed away.

The cars were damaged when someone lost control and came plummeting into his yard. That driver abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene.

“It sounded like a train, man. Boom, boom, boom, boom,” Major said.

Neighbors said two cars were racing westbound on Johnson Street when one crashed near 75th Avenue.

According to witnesses, the driver of the wrecked car got out, got into the other car and sped off.

“All caught up, and we were talking to him, saying, ‘Hey, dude, sit down,'” said Major. “When we turned around, he took off running down the street.”

A cellphone and wallet may have been left in the car, leaving police with a good lead. However, residents are just happy nobody was injured.

“Thank God that the cars were here, ’cause it probably would have killed someone,” Major said.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

