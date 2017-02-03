Dr. Cornel West presented with North Miami key for Black History month

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami’s mayor kicked off Black History month with a special celebration.

Mayor Smith Joseph presented Dr. Cornel West with the key to North Miami, Friday.

After a warm welcome from city officials, West spoke to students at North Miami High School about what he calls “the crisis in black education.”

“I can have some impact, if I can empower, if I can enable young people up against so much these days,” West said. “I am such a very small part of a great tradition and though February might be the shortest month, don’t let that in any way reflect the celebration of a people, of a great people.”

The political activist, author and Harvard University professor has written the books ”Race Matters” and ”Democracy Matters.”

