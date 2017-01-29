Dozens protest Trump travel ban at MIA, FLL

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters gathered at the nation’s airports this weekend to denounce President Donald Trump’s travel ban against citizens and refugees of seven predominantly Muslim countries, and those in South Florida were no exception.

7News cameras captured dozens of demonstrators outside Gate D at Miami International Airport, Sunday afternoon. Protesters chanted and held signs on front of a display of international flags.

“No fear, no hate. Donald Trump wants to divide us, and he’s actually uniting us,” said one protester as she spoke through a bullhorn.

The crowd continued to grow throughout the day, as they chanted “here to stay” and “no ban, no wall, love is what unites us all.”

Protesters also descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Sunday. “I, as a rabbi, as a member of the clergy, feel strongly that I have a prophetic calling to stand up for justice, to stand up for what’s right,” said Rabbi David Paskia. “This ban on Muslims, this ban on immigrants and refugees is wrong.”

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

However, a federal judge in Brooklyn, N.Y. issued an emergency stay blocking the government from sending people out of the country after they arrive with valid visas.

In response to the demonstrations, Trump released a statement, Sunday, that reads in part, “My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.”

In the statement, Trump went on to say: “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.”

A Syrian immigrant family protesting the policy said the commander in chief has a very narrow view of life in the countries included in the ban. “Mr. Trump, he might have a good heart, but I don’t think he thinks things through,” said one family member.

The family hopes their participation in the protests will help bring understanding and change.

“Wow! The people are standing up. This is what democracy is all about. This is what America is all about,” said protester Mary Dye.

Despite the temporary stay on Trump’s executive order, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, Sunday: “The president’s executive orders remain in place. Prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety.”

One demonstrator said Trump’s order is a step backwards. “I think this is the way to make terrorism worse,” said Jane Atchison.

Seventeen-year-old protester Aayah Ismail said she can live a better life because her father was able to emigrate from Palestine, and that’s why she is taking part in the demonstration. “My father was an immigrant, and when he came over here he struggled, he worked hard, and now he’s a proud American, and we’re missing out on so many people like him,” she said.

“They understand where I came from and the hardship of living we had,” said Ismail’s father, Yousef Ismail. “I came here to look for a better life and, thank God, I do have a better life over here.”

In his statement, Trump indicated visas will be issued to citizens of all countries in the travel ban after 90 days.

The protest at MIA wrapped up at around 6 p.m.

