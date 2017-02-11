Dozens protest outside Pembroke Pines Planned Parenthood clinic

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pro-life protesters called for change at demonstrations held outside Planned Parenthood clinics across the country this weekend, and South Florida was no exception.

Dozens of protesters who gathered outside a clinic in Pembroke Pines, Saturday, called on Congress to strip the organization of federal funding and instead give that money to clinics that do not perform abortions.

“What we’re doing here today is, we’re telling the Congress, we’re telling the president that we don’t want our funds to go to abortion, to go to the killing of unborn children,” said Tewannah Aman, director of Broward County Right to Life.

Meanwhile, in St. Paul, Minnesota, a demonstration was met with a counter protest.

Pro-choice activists say many women rely on Planned Parenthood for vital services other than abortion, so the organization deserves to keep its federal funding.

