FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned residents are speaking out after, officials said, burglars vandalized dozens of vehicles outside three fire stations in Fort Lauderdale before taking off with the victims’ valuables.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators as they dusted for prints outside the fire stations, Sunday.

According to officials, firefighters came back from their shifts to find their cars and trucks with shattered windows and their personal belongings gone.

Area residents said they’re outraged and shocked by the break-ins. “Oh, my God!” said Shera Smith.

“That’s kind of insane,” said Shelly Ursry. “They’re going out to help people, and then people are coming in while they’re helping them to break into their cars.”

Investigators said thieves targeted multiple vehicles at two Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue stations, one located in the area of Southwest Fourth Avenue and 28th Road, and the other near Southwest 27th Avenue and 10th Street.

Burglars also broke into well over a dozen cars at a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue station along Southwest Third Avenue and 33rd Street. A gate at this location did not appear to deter the the brazen crooks.

However, the thieves may have been caught on surveillance video, making neighbors hopeful they will be caught.

“I can’t believe it, with it being so close to the holidays, too, that people are doing this,” said Ursry.

“They go out to save someone’s life, and to have to come back and their windows are busted, that’s not fair to them,” said Smith, “because they’re looking out for us, but we’re not looking out for them. I hope they catch them, and I’m so sorry this did happen to the firefighters.”

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

